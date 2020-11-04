Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

