Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.20

Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) (LON:PHAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $11.60. Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 37,444 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHAR. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy plc (PHAR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

