Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $4.19 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $563.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

