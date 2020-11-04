PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading 7.4% Higher

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. 157,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 597,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.