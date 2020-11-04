PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading 7.4% Higher

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. 157,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 597,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

