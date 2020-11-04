Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 1,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,848. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

