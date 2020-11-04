Private Ocean LLC Buys 750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

INTC stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

