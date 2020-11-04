Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provention Bio by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.