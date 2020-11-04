Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,569,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of PRU opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

