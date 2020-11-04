Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

NYSE PRU opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

