Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Increased by Truist Securiti

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

AMED stock opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $264.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 74.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

