Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nov 4th, 2020

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

