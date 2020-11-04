Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of RL stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

