RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.30 and last traded at $127.95. 195,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 132,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

