Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $21.75. Renewi plc (RWI.L) shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 362,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

