Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after buying an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

