Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 194.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of REFR opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

