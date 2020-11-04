Reviewing Zovio (ZVO) & Its Rivals

Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zovio to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Zovio alerts:

This table compares Zovio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million -$54.81 million -7.64 Zovio Competitors $497.09 million $33.29 million 35.08

Zovio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zovio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio Competitors 438 1237 1417 65 2.35

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Zovio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Zovio Competitors 584.14% -56.04% 3.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio competitors beat Zovio on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.