Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

RCKY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $411,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 78.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 283,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

