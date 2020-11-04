Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Entercom Communications (NASDAQ:ETM) Head to Head Analysis

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entercom Communications has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Saga Communications and Entercom Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67% Entercom Communications -40.24% 2.91% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and Entercom Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $123.07 million 0.87 $13.28 million N/A N/A Entercom Communications $1.49 billion 0.15 -$420.21 million $1.00 1.57

Saga Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entercom Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Saga Communications and Entercom Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Entercom Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25

Entercom Communications has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Entercom Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entercom Communications is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Entercom Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

