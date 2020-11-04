SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $83,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

