Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will announce $142.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.10 million and the lowest is $134.30 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $159.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $547.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $565.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $576.90 million, with estimates ranging from $558.70 million to $595.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million.

SIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 102,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $596,199.12. Also, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 224,528 shares of company stock worth $1,310,325.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

