Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,973 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.