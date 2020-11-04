Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,557 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

