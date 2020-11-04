Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Declines By 16.0%

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,445,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,445.0 days.

NEXOF stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. NEXON has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

