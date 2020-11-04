Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Holdings Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $71.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,170,460 shares of company stock valued at $101,033,864. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

