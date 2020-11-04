SilverCrest Metals (SILV) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE: SILV) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SilverCrest Metals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals N/A -$44.67 million -18.76 SilverCrest Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.02

SilverCrest Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SilverCrest Metals. SilverCrest Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SilverCrest Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverCrest Metals Competitors 736 2828 2629 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals N/A -30.98% -29.27% SilverCrest Metals Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Summary

SilverCrest Metals rivals beat SilverCrest Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

