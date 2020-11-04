Single Point Partners LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.