Single Point Partners LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

