SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter.

CWYUF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

