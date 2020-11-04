SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 318.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 119,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.