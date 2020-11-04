Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Up 7.5%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99. 1,058,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,041,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

