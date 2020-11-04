Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.40. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 10,732 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.40.

About Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

