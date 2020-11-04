Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2020

Superior Industries International stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

