Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) versus MFS Municipal Income Trust (NASDAQ:MFM) Head to Head Contrast

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sutter Rock Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sutter Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. MFS Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sutter Rock Capital pays out -204.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11% MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 92.49 $23.95 million ($0.49) -16.90 MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sutter Rock Capital and MFS Municipal Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 MFS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.20%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats MFS Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Municipal Income Trust was founded in November 25, 1986 and and is domiciled in United States.

