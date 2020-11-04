Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sysco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Bond

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit