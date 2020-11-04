Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sysco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

