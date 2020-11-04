Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTM. Macquarie cut Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 450,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

