Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTM. Macquarie cut Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
Tata Motors stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
