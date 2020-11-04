TD Securities Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $35.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

