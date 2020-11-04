Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.50. Tern Plc (TERN.L) shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 3,418,771 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.55.

Get Tern Plc (TERN.L) alerts:

Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Plc (TERN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern Plc (TERN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.