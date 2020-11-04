The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

