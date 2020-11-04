The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.60.

The Brink’s stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in The Brink’s by 938.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

