The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE HHC opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

