The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STKS stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

