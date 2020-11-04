The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Up to $138.00

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.00, but opened at $144.50. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 1,580 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 5,111 shares of The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,973.16 ($10,416.98).

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

