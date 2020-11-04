Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 30,269,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 27,652,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Transocean by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 290,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

