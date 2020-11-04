Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.4% Following Earnings Beat

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 30,269,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 27,652,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $534.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.
