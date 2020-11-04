TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $261.02 million and $82.39 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007215 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Kyber Network, Bittrex and WazirX. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 261,327,842 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, HBUS, Kuna, HitBTC, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Crex24, Koinex, CoinTiger and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

