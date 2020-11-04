UCA Coin (UCA) Price Up 37.9% This Week

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $517,523.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,230,954,489 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,200,708 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

