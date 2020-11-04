Ur-Energy (URG) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ur-Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ur-Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million -$8.42 million -8.82 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.81

Ur-Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ur-Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 736 2828 2629 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.18%. Given Ur-Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Ur-Energy Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ur-Energy peers beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

