Valor Token Hits One Day Volume of $22,561.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $22,561.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

