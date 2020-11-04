ValuEngine Downgrades AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

